Market Info - ALS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALS
- Market CapCAD290.580m
- SymbolTSE:ALS
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA0209361009
Company Profile
Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties. It is engaged in the operating segments of the Acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests (Royalties); and Acquisition and early stage exploration of mineral resource properties with a goal of vending the properties to third parties in exchange for early stage royalties and minority equity or project interests (Project Generation).Altius Minerals Corp is a company engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. The company holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash.