Altona Energy (LSE:ANR)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ANR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ANR

  • Market Cap£0.260m
  • SymbolLSE:ANR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorCoal
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BFZNKV91

Company Profile

Altona Energy PLC is a mining company that is actively engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and development of the Ackaringa coal project in South Australia.

Latest ANR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ANR Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .