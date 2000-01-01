Altona Energy (LSE:ANR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ANR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ANR
- Market Cap£0.260m
- SymbolLSE:ANR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCoal
- Currency
- ISINGB00BFZNKV91
Company Profile
Altona Energy PLC is a mining company that is actively engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and development of the Ackaringa coal project in South Australia.