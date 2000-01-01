Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion is a United States-based company that designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of mechanical power transmission and motion control products. The company operates through two business segments based on product types and end markets served: the power transmission technologies segment and the automation and specialty segment. The company's product portfolio consists of products such as clutches, brakes, gears, and motion controllers and braking systems, which are used in heavy industrial applications, energy markets, medical, packaging, automation, robotic and other industries. The company earns most of its revenue in North America ( primarily the United States).