Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AIMC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AIMC

  • Market Cap$2.270bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AIMC
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS02208R1068

Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp is a designer, producer and marketer of electro-mechanical power transmission products. Its products include clutches and brakes, overrunning clutches, engineered bearing assemblies, gearing and gear motors, and belted drives.

Latest AIMC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .