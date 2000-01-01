Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)
- Market Cap$2.270bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:AIMC
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINUS02208R1068
Altra Industrial Motion Corp is a designer, producer and marketer of electro-mechanical power transmission products. Its products include clutches and brakes, overrunning clutches, engineered bearing assemblies, gearing and gear motors, and belted drives.