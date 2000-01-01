Company Profile

Altran Technologies offers engineering consulting services for the creation and development of new products and services. The company focuses on the Aerospace, Defense, Railways, Automotive, Energy, Nuclear, Healthcare, Telecoms and Finance sectors. Altran is an international company with operations across Europe, Asia and the United States. The company's revenue is divided into two segments: engineering & R&D and organization & IT systems consulting. The engineering and R&D segment accounts for the majority of the company's revenue. Geographically, Altran earns most of its revenue in Europe with an emphasis on revenue from France.Altran Technologies SA operates as an engineering consulting firm. It provides services to the Aerospace, Defence, Railways, Automotive, Energy, Nuclear, Healthcare, Telecoms and Finance sectors. It also provides IT-Systems Consulting services.