Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)
North American company
- Market Cap$69.893bn
- SymbolNYSE:MO
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorTobacco
- ISINUS02209S1033
Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Nu Mark, and Philip Morris Capital. It holds a 10.2% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 40% share.Altria Group Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, machine-made large cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco products and wine.