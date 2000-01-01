Altur Investissement SCA (EURONEXT:ALTUR)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALTUR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALTUR
- Market Cap€19.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALTUR
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINFR0010395681
Company Profile
Altur Investissement SCA is an asset management company. The company has investments in health, outsourced services, specialized distribution, and hotel sectors.Altur Investissement SCA is an investment company specializing in holding shares particularly in unlisted companies with strong growth potential.