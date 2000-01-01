Altura Mining Ltd (ASX:AJM)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AJM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AJM
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:AJM
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000AJM9
Company Profile
Altura Mining Ltd is engaged in mineral exploration and development. The company is focused on the development and commencement of operations of the Pilgangoora Lithium Project in Western Australia.Altura Mining Ltd is engaged in exploration and development activities, including completion of a very successful feasibility study at its 100% owned Pilgangoora Lithium Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.