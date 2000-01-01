Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment. A part of its revenue is also derived from the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.Altus Group Ltd primarily provides research, valuation and advisory services to the real estate sector. Its other services include software development, property tax consulting and cost consulting.