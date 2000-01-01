Altus Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8149)
Share Price Chart
Market Info - 8149
Company Info - 8149
- Market CapHKD231.780m
- SymbolSEHK:8149
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINKYG0R70H1014
Company Profile
Altus Holdings Ltd is a corporate finance and property investment company. It provides corporate finance services including sponsorship, financial advisory and compliance advisory services and also engaged in leasing of investment properties.