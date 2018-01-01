Altus Power Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:AMPS) Share Price

AMPS
Altus Power Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A
North American company
Utilities
Utilities - Renewable
Company Profile
Altus Power Inc is a renewable energy generation company focused on the commercial and industrial, public sector, and community solar segments. It operates as a developer, owner and operator of large-scale roof, ground and carport-based photovoltaic and energy storage systems, as well as electric vehicle charging facilities.
Symbol
NYSE:AMPS
ISIN
US02217A1025
Currency
-
