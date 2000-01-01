Company Profile

Altyn PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resources. It focuses on the development of the underground mine and the processing of high-grade ore. The production of gold dore is carried out from the Sekisovskoye gold and silver deposits, and the mining activities and mining assets are located in Kazakhstan. It generates revenue from the sale of gold and silver.