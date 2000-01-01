Aluflexpack AG Ordinary Shares (SIX:AFP)

European company
  • SymbolSIX:AFP
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPackaging And Containers
  • Currency
  • ISINCH0453226893

Company Profile

Aluflexpack AG provides flexible packaging and solutions. The company offers products such as containers, films and foils, lacquered foil, lids, pouches, and printed aluminum foil. It provides its services to confectionery, dairy, and pharmaceutical industries.

