Aluflexpack AG Ordinary Shares (SIX:AFP)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AFP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AFP
- Market CapCHF0.000m
- SymbolSIX:AFP
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPackaging And Containers
- Currency
- ISINCH0453226893
Company Profile
Aluflexpack AG provides flexible packaging and solutions. The company offers products such as containers, films and foils, lacquered foil, lids, pouches, and printed aluminum foil. It provides its services to confectionery, dairy, and pharmaceutical industries.