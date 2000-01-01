Company Profile

Alumasc Group PLC is a building product, system and solution company. Its segment includes Roofing & Water Management; Architectural Screening, Solar Shading & Balconies; and Housebuilding Products. Architectural Screening, Solar Shading & Balconies includes design and supply of bespoke solar shading, architectural screening and balcony & balustrading systems. Roofing & Water Management provides waterproofing systems for flat roofs, roofing support services, exterior wall insulation systems and facade systems and ensures to help and manage water originating inside or outside of buildings. Housebuilding and ancillary products supply premium housebuilding and ancillary products such as ventilation products, cavity closers and trays, loft doors and dry roof verge products.Alumasc Group PLC along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the design and supply of custom solar shading and architectural screening solutions mainly to commercial and public buildings in the UK and North America.