Aluminium Bahrain BSC GDR (LSE:ALBH)

UK company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - ALBH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALBH

  • Market Cap$1.563bn
  • SymbolLSE:ALBH
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorAluminum
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0222082010

Company Profile

Aluminium Bahrain BSC manufactures aluminium and aluminium related products. Its products inlcude Extrusion Billets, Foundry Alloy Ingots, Rolling Slabs, Tee and Standard Ingots and Liquid Metal.

Latest ALBH news

ALBH Regulatory news

