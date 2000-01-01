Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd is an aluminum producer. It has four reporting segments. The Alumina segment consists of the mining and purchase of bauxite and other raw materials. The Primary aluminum segment consists of the procurement of alumina, supplemental materials, and electric power. Its Energy segment comprises production and operation of energy products mainly coal mining. The Trading segment includes the trading of alumina primary aluminum, aluminum fabrication products, other non-ferrous metal products. Geographically, it operates in Mainland China, as well as other countries. It generates a major part of its revenue from the Trading segment.Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd is one of the world's leading producer of aluminum. The company has operations across every phase of upstream aluminum production--bauxite mining, alumina refining and primary aluminum smelting.