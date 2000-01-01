Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd ADR (SGX:K3HD)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - K3HD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - K3HD

  • Market Cap$7.754bn
  • SymbolSGX:K3HD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorAluminum
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0222761092

Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd is one of the world's leading producer of aluminum. The company has operations across every phase of upstream aluminum production--bauxite mining, alumina refining and primary aluminum smelting.

Latest K3HD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .