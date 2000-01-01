Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd Class H (SEHK:2600)

APAC company
Market Info - 2600

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2600

  • Market CapHKD60.386bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2600
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorAluminum
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000001T8

Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd is one of the world's leading producer of aluminum. The company has operations across every phase of upstream aluminum production--bauxite mining, alumina refining and primary aluminum smelting.

