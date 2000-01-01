Alvopetro Energy Ltd (TSX:ALV)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALV
- Market CapCAD61.820m
- SymbolTSX:ALV
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- ISINCA02255Q1000
Company Profile
Alvopetro Energy Ltd is engaged in the exploration, acquisition, development and production of hydrocarbons in Tucano, reconcavo, and camamu almada basins onshore Brazil.