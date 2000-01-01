ALX Oncology Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ALXO)

North American company
Market Info - ALXO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALXO

  • Market Cap$1.041bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ALXO
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00166B1052

Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The firm is focused on developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system.

Latest ALXO news

