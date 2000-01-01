Company Profile

ALX Resources Corp explores uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan, Canada for its shareholders. The company executes programs using latest exploration technologies and has interests in approximately 200,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin, which hosts the richest uranium deposits in the world. Its projects include Hook-Carter, on the prolific Patterson Lake trend, Newnham Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, Kelic Lake and Black Lake and many more.