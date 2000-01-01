ALX Resources Corp (TSX:AL)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AL
- Market CapCAD10.600m
- SymbolTSX:AL
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA00165X1087
Company Profile
ALX Resources Corp explores uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan, Canada for its shareholders. The company executes programs using latest exploration technologies and has interests in approximately 200,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin, which hosts the richest uranium deposits in the world. Its projects include Hook-Carter, on the prolific Patterson Lake trend, Newnham Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, Kelic Lake and Black Lake and many more.ALX Uranium Corp with its latest exploration technologies explores uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan, Canada for its shareholders. The company has interests in approximately 200,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin.