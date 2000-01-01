ALX Uranium Corp (XETRA:6LLN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 6LLN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 6LLN
- Market Cap€3.210m
- SymbolXETRA:6LLN
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA00165J1093
Company Profile
ALX Uranium Corp with its latest exploration technologies explores uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan, Canada for its shareholders. The company has interests in approximately 200,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin.