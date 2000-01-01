Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro Inc is an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline of product candidates consist of two novel therapeutic drug candidates namely AL001 a patented ionic co-crystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline and salicylate, and; AL002 a patented method using a mutant peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that reduces beta-amyloid plaque and seeks to restore the ability of the patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.