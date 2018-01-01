AlzChem Group AG Akt. nach Kapitalherabsetzung (XETRA:ACT) Share Price

Company Profile

AlzChem Group AG is an international chemical company. Its reportable segments are Specialty Chemicals, Basics and Intermediates, and Other and Holdings. The specialty chemicals segment focuses on the production and distribution of high-quality growth products, and the basics and intermediates segment covers the production of basic and intermediate products. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Specialty Chemical segment.AlzChem Group AG is an international chemical company. The company produces metallurgical additives, fertilizers and important intermediate products for the pharmaceutical, food and agriculture industries.