AlzChem Group AG (XETRA:ACT)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ACT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ACT

  • Market Cap€209.630m
  • SymbolXETRA:ACT
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorChemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A2YNT30

Company Profile

AlzChem Group AG is an international chemical company. The company produces metallurgical additives, fertilizers and important intermediate products for the pharmaceutical, food and agriculture industries.

Latest ACT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .