AlzChem Group AG (XETRA:ACT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ACT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ACT
- Market Cap€209.630m
- SymbolXETRA:ACT
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorChemicals
- Currency
- ISINDE000A2YNT30
Company Profile
AlzChem Group AG is an international chemical company. The company produces metallurgical additives, fertilizers and important intermediate products for the pharmaceutical, food and agriculture industries.