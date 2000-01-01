Company Profile

Alzinova AB is a Swedish biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also engaged in development of a specific oligomer-directed vaccine (ALZ-101), as well as on the development of diagnostics based on a monoclonal antibody.