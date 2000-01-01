Company Profile

AMA Group Ltd operates in the wholesale vehicle aftercare and accessories market, including smash repair shops, automotive and electrical components, vehicle protection equipment and servicing workshops for brakes and transmissions. The group only operates within one geographical area, Australasia. Its reportable segments include Vehicle Panel Repair; Manufacturing; Distribution; Remanufacturing and Workshop. The Vehicle Panel Repair segment act as a revenue driver for the firm.AMA Group Ltd operates in the wholesale vehicle aftercare and accessories market, including smash repair shops, automotive and electrical components, vehicle protection equipment and servicing workshops for brakes and transmissions.