AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AMA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AMA
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:AMA
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINAU000000AMA8
Company Profile
AMA Group Ltd operates in the wholesale vehicle aftercare and accessories market, including smash repair shops, automotive and electrical components, vehicle protection equipment and servicing workshops for brakes and transmissions. The group only operates within one geographical area, Australasia. Its reportable segments include Vehicle Panel Repair; Manufacturing; Distribution; Remanufacturing and Workshop. The Vehicle Panel Repair segment act as a revenue driver for the firm.AMA Group Ltd operates in the wholesale vehicle aftercare and accessories market, including smash repair shops, automotive and electrical components, vehicle protection equipment and servicing workshops for brakes and transmissions.