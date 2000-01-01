Company Profile

Amadeus Fire AG is engaged in providing specialize staffing services for business professionals and executives. Its business activity is primarily functioned through Germany with two professional segments: Personnel services (Temporary Staffing, Permanent Placement, Interim Project Management), and Training. It provides services for international groups, medium-sized companies, and start-ups in commercial and Information Technology sectors. Amadeus derives majority of its revenue from Temporary Staffing segment.Amadeus Fire AG Germany based company engaged in providing specialize staffing services for business professionals and executives.