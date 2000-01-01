Amador Gold Corp (TSX:AGX.H)
- SymbolTSX:AGX.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA02264P3097
Amador Gold Corp is a Canadian based exploration stage company. The business activity of the group includes exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Provinces of Ontario and British Columbia, Canada.