Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc primarily uses its nanoparticle technology to develop therapeutic compounds to treat anemia in patients suffering from chronic kidney disease, as well as imaging agents that assist in identifying cancerous tumors. The company recently received Food and Drug Administration approval for Feraheme, a novel iron replacement drug for CKD patients suffering from anemia, and also offers GastroMARK, an imaging aid used with magnetic resonance imaging. Most of the revenues are generated through the sale of Feraheme and Makena which is a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection.AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which utilizes the technology for the development and commercialization of a therapeutic iron compound to treat iron deficiency anemia and to aid in the diagnosis of cancer.