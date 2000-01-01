Amala Foods (LSE:DISH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DISH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DISH
- Market Cap£6.070m
- SymbolLSE:DISH
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINJE00BG12QT70
Company Profile
BigDish PLC is a revenue-generating technology company, offering restaurant deals through its online reservation platform. It owns an online restaurant reservation platform and mobile application operating under the BigDish brand. The company offers restaurants the ability to set their discounts and availabilities best suited to the restaurant's needs. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in Jersey, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and the Philippines.