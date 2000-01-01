Amalgamated Bank Ordinary Shares Class A (NASDAQ:AMAL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AMAL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AMAL
- Market Cap$626.520m
- SymbolNASDAQ:AMAL
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS0226631085
Company Profile
Amalgamated Bank provides banking products and services. The company's corporate divisions include Consumer Banking, Business Development, Investment Management, and Commercial Lending.