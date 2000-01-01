Amanta Resources Ltd (TSX:AMH.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AMH.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AMH.H
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:AMH.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA0230002010
Company Profile
Amanta Resources Ltd is an exploration stage company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and either developing these properties further or disposing of them when the evaluation is completed.