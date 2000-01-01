Company Profile

Amarillo Gold Corp is a gold exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's project consists of Mara Rosa project and Lavras do Sul project. Mara Rosa project is located near the village of Mara rosa in the state of Goias approximately 335 kilometers northwest of the national capital of Brasilia, Brazil. The project encompasses approximately 60,000 hectares of exploration permits and 2,600 hectares of mining permits. Its lavras do Sul project is located in the extreme south of Brazil in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.