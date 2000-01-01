Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AMRN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AMRN

  • Market Cap$1.799bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AMRN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0231112063

Company Profile

Amarin Corp PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. Its products include Vascepa.Amarin Corp PLC is a biopharmaceutical company with expertise in lipid science. The company is engaged in commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health.

Latest AMRN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .