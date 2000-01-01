Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AMRN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AMRN
- Market Cap$1.799bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:AMRN
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS0231112063
Company Profile
Amarin Corp PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. Its products include Vascepa.Amarin Corp PLC is a biopharmaceutical company with expertise in lipid science. The company is engaged in commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health.