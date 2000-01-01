Amasse Capital Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8168)
- Market CapHKD100.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8168
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- ISINKYG024821004
Amasse Capital Holdings Ltd provides financial advisory services related to acquisitions and disposals, takeovers, corporate exercises, equity and debt fund raisings, Transfers of Listing, and general corporate finance advisory.