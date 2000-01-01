Amatheon Agri Holding NV (EURONEXT:MLAAH)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLAAH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLAAH

  • Market Cap€47.830m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLAAH
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0010273694

Company Profile

Amatheon Agri Holding NV is a farming, trading and food company developing sustainable projects in Sub-Saharan Africa. It develops new and large scale irrigated agriculture operations.

Latest MLAAH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .