Company Profile

Amazon is among the world's highest-grossing online retailers, with $281 billion in net sales and roughly $365 billion in estimated physical/digital gross merchandise volume in 2019. Online product and digital media sales accounted for 50% of net revenue in 2019, followed by commissions, related fulfillment and shipping fees, and other third-party seller services (19%), Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (13%), Prime membership fees and other subscription-based services (7%), product sales at Whole Foods and other physical store retail formats (6%), and advertising services and cobranded credit cards (5%). International segments constituted 27% of Amazon's non-AWS sales in 2019, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.Amazon.com Inc is an online retailer. The Company sells its products through the website which provides services, such as advertising services and co-branded credit card agreements. It also offers electronic devices like Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets.