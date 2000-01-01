Company Profile

Ambertech Ltd distributes technology equipment solutions for the professional media, film, recording, live production, and home entertainment markets. The company's brand profile consists of ONKYO, Cioks, Accent Audio, and others. Its products and solutions include Acoustic panels, Amplifiers, Antennas, Cables and Connectors, Cameras, Professional products, Commercial installations, Home Entertainment, and others.Ambertech Ltd is a distributors of high technology equipment solutions to the professional broadcast, film, recording, live production & home entertainment markets.