Ambertech Ltd (ASX:AMO)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AMO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AMO
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:AMO
- IndustryTechnology
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000AMO9
Company Profile
Ambertech Ltd distributes technology equipment solutions for the professional media, film, recording, live production, and home entertainment markets. The company's brand profile consists of ONKYO, Cioks, Accent Audio, and others. Its products and solutions include Acoustic panels, Amplifiers, Antennas, Cables and Connectors, Cameras, Professional products, Commercial installations, Home Entertainment, and others.Ambertech Ltd is a distributors of high technology equipment solutions to the professional broadcast, film, recording, live production & home entertainment markets.