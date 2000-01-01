Ambromobiliare SpA (MTA:AMB)

European company
Market Info - AMB

Company Info - AMB

  • Market Cap€10.060m
  • SymbolMTA:AMB
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0004779515

Company Profile

Ambromobiliare SpA provides financial advisory services to mid-sized companies. The firm offers mergers and acquisitions, valuation, IPO, restructuring, joint ventures, spin offs, and securitization advisory services.

Latest AMB news

