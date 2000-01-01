Ambrx Biopharma Inc ADR (NYSE:AMAM)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AMAM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AMAM
- Market Cap$642.260m
- SymbolNYSE:AMAM
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS02290A1025
Company Profile
Ambrx Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage biologics company focused on discovering and developing a novel class of engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform that allows incorporating synthetic amino acids (SAAs) into proteins within living cells. Its product pipeline includes ARX788, ARX517, ARX305 among others.