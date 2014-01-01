Company Profile

AMC Networks owns several cable networks, including flagship AMC, WE tv, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV. AMC, the most widely distributed channel, reaches more than 89 million pay-TV households in the U.S. Over the last decade, AMC shifted its focus to original scripted programming from classic movies. WE tv targets a female audience and reaches roughly 85 million households. IFC mainly shows independent films and alternative comedy series. The company acquired its newest channel, BBC America, in October 2014.AMC Networks Inc is a player in the media industry. The company owns and operates several of cable television's brands delivering high quality content to audiences and a valuable platform to distributors and advertisers.