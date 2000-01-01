AMCO United Holding Ltd (SEHK:630)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 630
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 630
- Market CapHKD169.500m
- SymbolSEHK:630
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINBMG0259E1342
Company Profile
AMCO United Holding Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in medical device businesses.