Amcor (ASX:AMC)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AMC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AMC
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:AMC
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPackaging And Containers
- Currency
- ISINAU000000AMC4
Company Profile
Amcor is a global plastics packaging behemoth, with global sales of USD 9.3 billion in fiscal 2018. Amcor’s operations span 43 countries globally and include significant emerging-market exposure equating to circa 30% of sales. Amcor’s capabilities span flexible and rigid plastic packaging, which sell into defensive food, beverage, healthcare, household, and personal-care end markets.Amcor Ltd is a packaging company offering packaging solutions to various industries. It primarily services the food, beverage, healthcare, tobacco, and home and personal care markets through Flexibles Packaging and Rigid Plastics Packaging.