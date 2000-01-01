Company Profile

Amcor is a global plastics packaging behemoth, with global sales of USD 9.3 billion in fiscal 2018. Amcor’s operations span 43 countries globally and include significant emerging-market exposure equating to circa 30% of sales. Amcor’s capabilities span flexible and rigid plastic packaging, which sell into defensive food, beverage, healthcare, household, and personal-care end markets.Amcor Ltd is a packaging company offering packaging solutions to various industries. It primarily services the food, beverage, healthcare, tobacco, and home and personal care markets through Flexibles Packaging and Rigid Plastics Packaging.