Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
Market Info - DOX
Company Info - DOX
- Market Cap$7.184bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:DOX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINGB0022569080
Company Profile
Amdocs Ltd, founded in 1982, is a provider of customer experience solutions to clients in the telecommunications industry. While the firm serves customers in over 90 countries with its workforce of over 24,000 employees, about two thirds of its sales comes from customers in North America and about one third from AT&T. Amdocs offers business support systems, operational support systems, and managed services. Amdocs also develops software for mobile financial services and advertising and media solutions.Amdocs Ltd is engaged in the software industry. Its software products and services cater to the communications, media and entertainment industry.