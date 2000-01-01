Amer Group Holding Co SAE Shs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr 200 Shs -144A- (LSE:AMGR)
- Market Cap$36.530m
- SymbolLSE:AMGR
- IndustryReal Estate
- Currency
- ISINUS0235113067
Company Profile
Amer Group Holding Co SAE is a real estate developer. The company has business in primary and secondary homes market as well as hotels, shopping malls and restaurants. The projects include porto marina, porto sokhna, and porto cairo mall.