Amer Group Holding Co SAE Shs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr 200 Shs -144A- (LSE:AMGR)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AMGR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AMGR

  • Market Cap$36.530m
  • SymbolLSE:AMGR
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0235113067

Company Profile

Amer Group Holding Co SAE is a real estate developer. The company has business in primary and secondary homes market as well as hotels, shopping malls and restaurants. The projects include porto marina, porto sokhna, and porto cairo mall.

Latest AMGR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

AMGR Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .