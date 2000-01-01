Company Profile

Amerco Inc is an American provider of rental trucks to household movers. The company operates a fleet of trucks, trailers, and towing devices under the U-Haul brand. The service is targeted at do-it-yourself household movers. Amerco offers its products and services through a network of retail moving stores and independent U-Haul dealers. The company also offers self-storage solutions for household and commercial goods, as well as insurance products covering loss on goods in storage, medical, life, and cargo protection.Amerco Inc provides trucks and trailers on rent, sells moving supplies, towing accessories, propane and rents fixed and portable moving and storage units to the 'do-it-yoursef'' mover and management of self-storage properties owned by others.