Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

North American company
Company Info - AEE

  • Market Cap$17.684bn
  • SymbolNYSE:AEE
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0236081024

Company Profile

Ameren owns rate-regulated generation, transmission, and distribution networks that deliver electricity and natural gas in Missouri and Illinois. It serves nearly 2.5 million electricity customers and roughly 1.0 million natural gas customers.Ameren Corp is an American power company. It operates a rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution business and a rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution business in Missouri and Illinois.

