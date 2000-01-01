America Movil SAB de CV ADR (NYSE:AMX)
Market Cap$38.888bn
IndustryCommunication Services
SectorTelecom Services
America Movil is the largest telecom carrier in Latin America, serving about 280 million wireless customers across the region. It also provides fixed-line phone, Internet access, and television services in most of the countries it serves. Mexico is the firm’s largest market, providing about 30% of revenue. Movil dominates the Mexican wireless market with about 63% customer share and also serves about half of fixed-line Internet access customers in the country. Brazil, its second most important market, provides about 20% of revenue. Movil operates a low-margin wireless resale business in the U.S. under the Tracfone and Straight Talk brands, accounting for 15% of revenue. The firm holds a 51% stake Telekom Austria and a 16% stake in Dutch carrier KPN.America Movil SAB de CV is a telecom company. It provides telecommunications services in various countries which include wireless service, fixed-line, broadband and Pay TV services.