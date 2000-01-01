America Movil SAB de CV ADR (NYSE:AMX)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AMX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AMX

  • Market Cap$38.888bn
  • SymbolNYSE:AMX
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS02364W1053

Company Profile

America Movil is the largest telecom carrier in Latin America, serving about 280 million wireless customers across the region. It also provides fixed-line phone, Internet access, and television services in most of the countries it serves. Mexico is the firm’s largest market, providing about 30% of revenue. Movil dominates the Mexican wireless market with about 63% customer share and also serves about half of fixed-line Internet access customers in the country. Brazil, its second most important market, provides about 20% of revenue. Movil operates a low-margin wireless resale business in the U.S. under the Tracfone and Straight Talk brands, accounting for 15% of revenue. The firm holds a 51% stake Telekom Austria and a 16% stake in Dutch carrier KPN.America Movil SAB de CV is a telecom company. It provides telecommunications services in various countries which include wireless service, fixed-line, broadband and Pay TV services.

Latest AMX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .