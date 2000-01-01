American Assets Trust Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AAT)

North American company
Market Info - AAT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AAT

  • Market Cap$1.742bn
  • SymbolNYSE:AAT
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0240131047

Company Profile

American Assets Trust Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company invests in, operates, and develops retail, office, residential, and mixed-use properties. Properties are primarily located in South California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii. American Assets operates through four segments based on property type: retail; office; mixed-use, which consists of retail and hotel components; and multifamily, which includes the company's apartment properties. The retail and office segments collectively contribute the majority of the total revenue.

